This Veteran-Owned Winery Serves Community Through Viticulture

Proof of concept

A chance encounter sparked Martin’s idea to create the veteran-owned winery. After ending his 2004-2005 tours in Iraq, the Oregonian returned home, attended college in Portland, and established a successful career in brand management.

However, transition to civilian life proved challenging. While at school, Martin met other veterans also struggling to find their place in society. All shared a similar loss of connection, community, and purpose formerly enjoyed in the military.

“A lot of people getting out of the military feel like they’ve lost that purpose, and that group of friends that were there for you. And I felt that as well,” says Matt Blankenship, DVF Secretary, who met Martin in 2006. “Until I met Ben, and some of these other folks, I didn’t feel like I had a place, or a home,” or a group of people with whom he belonged.

“I work at Nike, and though there’s quite a few veterans there, it’s not the same. It’s very different. It’s also corporate America,” adds Ken Fritts, DVF Director of Programs. “But from what I’ve experienced with Ben, and the veterans that are associated with Dauntless Wine Company — because it’s a veteran-operated and owned company, the camaraderie is very strong in that community.”

In 2008, Martin met an American veteran of the French Foreign Legion who had been rebuffed by the U.S. Veterans Administration. “The VA wouldn’t help him because it didn’t recognize his service,” says Martin. From the legionnaire, Martin learned about Domaine du Capitaine Danjou in Provence, a vineyard chateau offering French Foreign Legion retirees a place to live and work.

“Hey, we’re in premium wine country,” recalls Martin. “Why not try to do something like this here? The proof of concept is already established.”

But the idea fell by the wayside, overshadowed by Martin’s busy career.