Cinsault Is Ready for Its Close Up

What took so long?

So why was this grape variety neglected for so long? Karam puts it down to snobbery. When Lebanon’s wine industry was revitalized after the Civil War ended in 1990, producers wanted to emulate Napa and Bordeaux, and planted Cabernet.

It was the same all over the world. Because there were no famous wines made from 100% Cinsault, it wasn’t valued. Maverick Californian winemaker Randall Grahm from Bonny Doon Vineyard explains: “Nobody gets too excited about supporting characters in movies or in wines.”

Plus, if you’re brought up on big oaky wines, then Cinsault takes a bit of getting used to. “There’s very little about Cinsault that appeals to the American taste/obsession for power and concentration,” says Grahm. “Cinsault doesn’t have a lot of tannin nor color and there has never been a movie made celebrating its subtle charms.”

Nowadays, however, tastes are changing and people are appreciating wines that are more delicate. But you do have to be careful with Cinsault, or you end up with the kind of wines Lewin was describing. Grahm explains: “One of the biggest challenges to successfully growing Cinsault is keeping the size of the bunches and ultimately the yield under control. Vigorous sites, rich soils don’t work well.”

Matt Walls, author of the “Wines of the Rhône,” agrees: “It has a natural propensity for high yields, and the wines tend not to be very deep in color. It can be a bit insipid when young vines are cropped high, but old vines with lower yields can produce some beautiful wines.”

It also thrives in the heat, retaining acidity and freshness, so it’s a grape that suits a warming climate. “It’s resistant to heat and drought, so it’s gaining fans in the Rhône and Southern France more broadly,” says Walls.

Despite this, South Africa is still the epicenter of Cinsault excitement. To see what all the fuss is about, Molisana recommends trying Rall Cinsault or Mullineux Leeu Passant Wellington Cinsault.

There are also some great Chilean examples, Walls is a fan of Pedro Parra’s Imaginador. But it’s still somewhat neglected in its home country of France, though this is beginning to change. Clos Centeilles in Minervois has long flown the flag for Cinsault, and under $20 a bottle. At the other end of the scale is the 100% Cinsault Châteauneuf-du-Pape from Domaine Isabel Ferrando, available at the eye-watering price of $750.

To highlight the brilliance of this still underrated variety, Walls is organizing a Cinsault Olympics in London this September. It will be a blind tasting to determine the world’s best example. The smart money’s on South Africa but when it comes to wine, you can never discount the French.

3 Cinsault to try: