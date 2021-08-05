Everything About Wine is Bigger in Texas

What’s different about Texas

Texan wine offers more fruit than its European counterparts, with lower alcohol and ripeness than in California. It also has a focus on Spanish, Rhône, and Italian varieties that can better withstand daytime highs around 100-degrees F and survive on an inch and a half of rain a month. Texas’ terroir is so different that harvest ends around Labor Day, two months sooner than in much of California.

The High Plains around Lubbock, where about 80% of the state’s grapes are grown, sits on a flat-topped elevation called a mesa, at 3,000 feet. So it’s at an unusual altitude, save for a handful of wine regions in the world, and with much more direct sunlight. That’s because there aren’t any of the hills, slopes, and valleys common elsewhere, which can shelter the grapes from the sun. In west Texas, there’s just sun, and lots of it. That took some adjustment to figure out how to get high-quality fruit, by tinkering with things like canopy management; research at Texas A&M University and Texas Tech helped find the best approaches.

“Has that increased the quality? I think that still comes down to who is growing the grapes and what is happening in the cellar, which still runs the gamut,” says Jessica Dupuy, the author of “The Wines of Southwest U.S.A.” “But I do think that it’s raised the consistency in varieties that Texas can do well from year to year. We can do Cabernet and Chardonnay well, but not every year. The warm climate varieties have helped start each season on better footing.”

Dupuy credits the change in approach, from Bordeaux to Mediterranean varieties, to Kim McPherson, whose father, Doc, helped start the state’s first post-Prohibition winery, Llano Estacado, in 1976. Kim McPherson “has championed warm climate varieties, and his mentorship and open line of communication with producers across the state has helped to solidify that trend over the past 15 to 20 years.”

Which comes back to Prohibition, which affected state laws well after it had ended. Much of the state was dry in some form, until the beginning of the 21st century, and wineries in dry counties couldn’t sell from their tasting rooms, advertise, or ship elsewhere in the state. The Texas Legislature, hardly progressive, recognized that wineries and grape growers were important employers in rural areas and gradually relaxed the anti-winery laws.

These changes in state law were crucial to the industry’s survival, says Houston’s Russell Kane, the author of “The Wineslinger Chronicles,” a social and cultural history of Texas wine. Most wineries were too small to have retail or restaurant customers, and if they couldn’t sell from their tasting room or market their product, survival was difficult. So it seemed like every time a winery opened, he says, another one would close.

But allowing producers to sell from their tasting room — and to market to customers anywhere in the state — vastly increased their chances of success, Kane says. Wine clubs and direct shipping are now as common in Texas as in California.

And no, the judge didn’t let me out of jury duty — I was forced to sit through a car crash lawsuit and I missed the trip. Today? At least she would have known there were Texas wineries.

