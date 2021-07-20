Why Do People Fall In Love With One Particular Wine?

No surprises here

Back in the 1970s, white Burgundy was the go-to at the retail store. Named for France’s most famous Chardonnay-producing region, the American version rarely had any actual Chardonnay in it, according to a short history that Christy Canterbury MW wrote for Kendall-Jackson. That changed after attorney Jess Jackson planted Chardonnay on an old orchard in Lake County. He took his first vintage, the 1982, to New York and hand-sold it to wine retailers and sommeliers. He would pour the wine, ask people to give him its probable price, and then reveal the real, lower price. Soon, the wine was flying off the shelves.

Randy Ullom, Kendall-Jackson’s winemaster, characterizes it as an “incredibly food-friendly wine, boasting tropical flavors of pineapple, mango, and papaya with citrus notes that explode on the palate.”

Ullom says the wine has changed since its debut. “Although it’s quite different than it was 30 years ago — the style is a bit more dry, we source primarily from our estate vineyards, and it’s now 95% barrel fermented — the approach is similar.”

Sperlongo doesn’t offer much in the way of tasting notes herself and promises she is no connoisseur; she just really likes the wine. One of the biggest reasons? After almost a decade of sipping the medium-bodied, straw-colored wine, she knows what she’s getting.

“I know exactly how much I can consume, and how it will affect me,” Sperlongo explains.

It’s this specific wine; she doesn’t like Kendall-Jackson’s Grand Reserve Santa Barbara County Chardonnay, which retails for $5 more than its sibling. Its 14.5% ABV, as opposed to the standard’s 13.5% ABV, may have something to do with that.

Yet the Grand Reserve has its fans too. Rochester, Minnesota couple Paul Grinde, 63, and Debra Jacobson, 68, a lawyer and retired judge respectively, have been enjoying it since the late ‘90s when they visited California wine country and stumbled upon Kendall-Jackson’s tasting room.

It’s been their go-to white ever since, though they’re ok with decent alternatives, J. Lohr or Wente. While Grinde and Jacobson are open to trying new things, they do consider themselves extreme creatures of habit, and enjoy the overall consistency in flavor they can rely on.