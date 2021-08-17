How New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc Upended the Wine World

In the early 1970s, Frank Yukich took a trip to a rural part of New Zealand’s South Island and secretly bought some land. Convinced of its potential, he mortgaged his house to find the 10% deposit needed for the 1.4 million New Zealand dollars ($966,000 today) price.

He did it on the advice of viticulturist, Wayne Thomas, who was convinced that Marlborough’s climate and soils made it a promising winegrowing region.

Yet, at the time, the suggestion was outlandish. Montana Wines was, comparatively, a huge and successful New Zealand operation. To fund the operation, Montana had taken on outside investors, Seagram, who were looking for strong financial returns. When Yukich told the board about his new purchase, they refused to fund it.

Yukich risked losing his house.

But Thomas came to his aid. Having written a report on the prospects for viticulture in Marlborough, he asked several wine professors at the University of California Davis to ratify his findings. They gave it the thumbs up. In the face of expert approval, the board backed down, Yukich got his vineyards — and his deposit back — and planting began.

What happened next changed the world of wine forever.