Shipping Wine the Old Way Gains Favor

Long journey

The trans-Atlantic journey of an Achillée bottle begins in Scherwiller, a small village on the 100-mile Alsace Wine Route. The Dietrich family has farmed there for centuries and in recent decades established an organic vineyard, selling the grapes to a local cooperative. In 2016, when Pierre and Jean took over the family business, the Dietrichs began making their own wine.

Before each voyage, the brothers put bottles from the straw cellar onto trucks bound for Saint-Malo, a port city in Brittany. At the water’s edge awaits Grain de Sail.

Earlier this month, yellow cranes began lowering pallets of shrink-wrapped boxes into the vessel’s cavernous cargo hold. Handlers ensure the pallets are evenly distributed on either side, and inflatable doughnut cushions serve as buffers between the pallets, which are held tightly by thick nylon straps. As on a cargo plane, the ropes connect to hooks bolted to the walls and floor, keeping boxes from shifting — even during 32-foot sea swells, says François Le Naourès, one of the ship’s four crew members.

On the first trip to New York, the ship encountered unusually rough weather during the 27-day trip. Even so, only one bottle has broken over the last two voyages, Le Naourès says.

Just as key to reducing rocking and rolling is maintaining a cool temperature: roughly 64 to 66 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspired by fishing boats, Grain de Sail has about a foot of foam insulation in its hull. The crew can run a small air-conditioning unit if temperatures climb too high, though since it uses diesel they try to avoid it.

After weeks of hoisting sails, fishing, listening to podcasts, and stargazing, Le Naourès says it feels inexplicable to encounter the soaring skyscrapers of lower Manhattan. Cruising past container ships and oil tankers, Grain de Sail makes its way to a private Brooklyn marina at the mouth of the East River. Once on land, the wine tastes best if left to rest for four weeks, Riou says.

Karin Holm Torres, who owns the boutique store Corkscrew Wines, says Riou invited her to climb aboard Grain de Sail last May when the ship was docked for several weeks. Corkscrew primarily carries family- and female-produced wines by small vendors, and the shop participates in a reusable wine bottle program called Good Goods.

“When I came across Grain de Sail, I just loved everything they were about,” Torres recalls. “I wanted to showcase a bottle that wasn’t a big black stain on the carbon footprint.” She decided to carry some of the ship’s Champagne, an orange wine from Alsace, and a Cabernet Franc. From this next voyage, she’ll be looking for robust reds and more Champagne for the holidays.