Mystery on The Bottling Line

Two weeks after David Vergari bottled his wines, funny things started happening. Wines that weren’t supposed to be fizzy had fizz in them. Some of the tops wouldn’t stay down. And there was a decidedly off odor when he took the tops off to investigate.



“When something happens to a wine after it’s gone into the bottle, well, that’s another thing altogether,” says Vergari, who was then making wine for a small California producer but has since made wine throughout the state and for his own label. “You usually have a major problem whose impact extends far and wide, affecting the sales and marketing folks, distributor relations, and your own job security — just to name a few.”

In other words, fizzy wasn’t a bonus. Fizzy was a sign of serious problems, of what’s called re-fermentation in the bottle — a problem so severe it could mean the future of the winery. In this case, it was not only 3,000 cases of the winery’s products; the winery was making wine on behalf of another producer, and their wines were fizzing too. Hundreds of cases of them.

Double jeopardy. Vergari had to find out what happened, why it happened, and fast.

The process turned out to be as much detective story as winemaking exercise, and Vergari had to keep Sherlock Holmes’ axiom in mind: “Once you’ve eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth.”