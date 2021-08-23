The Cork Closure Makes a Comeback

Technical leaps

First, the alternatives proved far from perfect. Plastic stoppers were an environmental nightmare for disposal. Although screw-caps preserve a wine’s freshness longer, some winemakers and drinkers preferred the slower evolution of a wine under cork. Additionally, wine made with little oxygen in the process could become stinky or reductive when sealed in metal. Moreover, the popular Coravin preservation system needs expensive secondary caps to work with screw-capped bottles.

Those in the cork industry followed two different approaches to the TCA problem. Diam, a French company founded in 2004, took natural cork bark, finely ground it, cleansed it of any TCA by using fluid, high-pressure carbon dioxide, then reformed it into stoppers using natural glues. These became known as composite or technical corks.

Amorim, M.A. Silva, and other members of APCOR — the Portuguese cork association — continued to work with cork the traditional way in which large strips of cork bark are harvested in cork oak forests and are cleaned, dried, and cured. Machines then punch out cork closures in different sizes and grades. As cork is harvested from mature trees about every nine years, a cork oak produces multiple cork crops.

APCOR members first sought ways, such as gas chromatography, to detect and reject tainted corks at the factory, a process they say they perfected just a few years ago, a temporary solution on the way to totally eliminating TCA-contaminated corks.

APCOR also started a public education campaign in 2006, explaining cork is natural and that cork forests are instrumental in cleansing the atmosphere of excess carbon dioxide. “The sustainability message really took off in 2008 and 2009,” de Jesus says, noting that in recent years the cork sustainability message has been so widely embraced that “the public owns it.”

This year, consulting firm KPMG, proclaimed M.A. Silva’s cork operations even to be carbon negative. Old corks can also be recycled for other uses.

Meanwhile, prominent customers began returning to cork, such as Chablis producer Domaine Laroche in 2016 after a decade of using screw-caps. “With a good cork selection, we have the right combination of oxygen, and we have a slow evolution in the wines,” says technical director Grégory Viennois. “I think that’s why we like to open old bottles. We have a new combination of molecules and new aromas, and we have the incredible mystery and aging of fine wines.”

In California’s Lake County, Clay Shannon of Shannon Ridge winery said he switched back to cork because, “The customer tells us that they prefer cork over screw-caps, so the decision to switch was easy.” He also said cork fit in with his winery’s strong sustainability profile. “When it comes to renewable, you can’t beat Mother Nature.”

Finally, this February, Amorim, which produces 5.5 billion wine stoppers annually, declared victory in the 30-year war — claiming that cork taint has been completely eliminated from its production through use of a steam process, and surveys showed customer confidence was restored. Has TCA disappeared? Certainly not from wines of older vintages, and not every cork producer has the resources or willpower of Silva and Amorim to make guarantees. Additionally, TCA can occur in wineries practicing poor hygiene; even vineyards can become infected, although rarely.

Interestingly, the folks at Diam technical corks think the story of cork getting its groove back is just beginning. “Winemakers are now experimenting with our corks because they allow different degrees of oxygen transfer to the wines at a consistent rate,” says Yoann Canovas, the company’s regional technical manager. In other words, the Diam cork range allows winemakers to test their wines to age differently depending on the cork.

For cork makers and tradition-loving wine drinkers everywhere, the romance is back.